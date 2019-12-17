'Spy agency was behind Mkhwebane’s infamous order to nationalise Reserve Bank'

A whistleblower has revealed that the State Security Agency (SSA) drafted Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial order to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

In 2017, Mkhwebane published the findings of her CIEX report.

In it, she directed Parliament to amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

An investigation by News24 and amaBhungane has now revealed that the order was handed to her on a piece of paper by an SSA official.

New24's Kyle Cowan says this exposes interference by the SSA in a Public Protector investigation.

The CIEX report was Mkhwebane's first major investigation during her tenure as Public Protector.

A senior SSA official has now confirmed pivotal details mentioned by the whistleblower's in an affidavit about the Public Protector and the Reserve Bank matter, Cowan reports.

Cowan says the official has confirmed the whistleblowers account of events, including mystery meetings with the SSA.

