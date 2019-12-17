'Not prepared to abide by banana republic-type monkey justice' - DA's Moriarty

The matter between the Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress (ANC) over the removal of the Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa and Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe was set to go to court after motions of no confidence by the ANC and EFF last month.

The parties cited failures of service delivery for ousting Mokgalapa and Mathebe.

The matter has been postponed until Thursday and DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty explains the reasons to Clement Manyathela.

The ANC was saying that it did not have the Speaker's papers. Apparently they had the DA's papers, as we are in court separately, and they needed more time. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chair - Democratic Alliance

Moriarty says the ANC has been given until midday on Wednesday, to respond to the Speaker's papers and the matter will reconvene on Thursday.

He says the DA argument relates to an incident where the Speaker's stand-in, Zweli Khumalo was prevented from taking on his duties, in line with a council standing decision to do so taken in January 2017.

It has been done several times. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chair - Democratic Alliance

When Khumalo attempted to do so on that occasion, he was met with strong resistance, says Moriarty.

He was physically prevented from doing so. Indeed, he was actually picked up and carried out of the council chamber. And that's why we called it a coup. It was a non-legal process. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chair - Democratic Alliance

He says everything was going smoothly until it became physical.

That was a deliberate strategy. We are quite happy to abide by whatever outcome of a duly constituted council meeting, but we are not prepared to abide by banana republic-type monkey justice, so to speak. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chair - Democratic Alliance

The ANC has accused the DA of not running Tshwane properly and Moriarty says if the ANC believes the mayor should be held accountable it must make its case in court.

You don't do it by having some kind of mob justice. Mike Moriarty, Gauteng chair - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the interview with Moriarty below:

Democratic Alliance Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty...