'Dialogue' input to decide if Mashaba, Maimane contest 2021 municipal elections
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says feedback from his newly-formed platform will determine what kind of political formation he will create.
Mashaba and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane have launched what they call the People’s Dialogue - a platform which they say would be used to discuss how to forge a better future for South Africa.
RELATED: Movement for 'political dialogue' might possibly lead to new party, says Maimane
Mashaba says citizens can submit their input until February 2020. Thereafter, they will decide on whether to contest in the local government elections in 2021.
I think we can't wait for 2024. We are almost 16 months or so from local government elections. I'm pushing to really get the mandate from the people.Herman Mashaba, Former Johannesburg Mayor
If the people of SA share the same values, fears, concerns and aspirations as I do, I'm happy to serve. We've got local government elections around the corner.Herman Mashaba, Former Johannesburg Mayor
If they do go ahead with a new political party, Mashaba says it should be up and running by June 2020.
According to Mashaba, the information from the People’s Dialogue will give them insight into what policies to formulate.
South Africans are really frustrated with the current political arrangement which is benefitting political leadership [and has] nothing to do with civil society.Herman Mashaba, Former Johannesburg Mayor
One can't just go out and form a political party... Let me engage civil society and see if we can all agree in terms of our shared values.Herman Mashaba, Former Johannesburg Mayor
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
