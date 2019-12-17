Cabinet wants new Eskom CEO to start work immediately
Cabinet has asked that new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter start work earlier than the originally planned 15 January start date.
At the Post-Cabinet briefing press conference, Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu announced that De Ruyter and his team start work immediately, given the recent load shedding crisis.
EWN reporter Jason Felix reports that President Ramaphosa wants De Ruyter and his team to start dealing with governance issues, the financial management issues as well as to stabilise operations at Eskom.
By stabilising operations they mean they need to work on generating more electricity.Jason Felix, Reporter -EWN
Listen to the interview below:
