HPCSA slams court action against Joburg doctors in culpable homicide case

Two doctors accused of culpable homicide have appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, which the health professions watchdog has condemned.

Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi handed themselves over to Hillbrow police in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The pair have been accused of negligence after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery in October.

Beale and Munshi were each granted bail of R10,000, according to TimesLive.

They are facing culpable homicide charges after Sayed’s died in the intensive care unit when his lung collapsed.

Both doctors were suspended from Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg, pending an investigation into the boy's death.

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has slammed the criminal proceedings against the pair.

HPCSA, which has also launched its own investigation into the matter, claims that a criminal case into their conduct could undermine the due processes within the healthcare profession.

The council's president, Dr Kgosi Letlape, says Zayyan Sayed’s death was an anaesthetic death which requires a formal inquest before any legal action can be taken.

Dr Letlape maintains that due process should be followed before court action is taken against the health professionals.

Once we criminalise professional acts we are going to cause major disruptions to delivery of services. Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - The Health Professions Council of South Africa

What we are concerned about as a profession, is a matter of professional acts being criminalised before due process being followed. Dr Kgosi Letlape, President - The Health Professions Council of South Africa

He confirmed that Beale has a previous HPCSA complaint against him, however, Munshi does not.

It's reported that several more families came forward to complain about Beale and Mushni's negligence.

Listen to the discussion for more information: