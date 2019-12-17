Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety

Another drowning at the Blue Rock Adventure Park in Somerset West has highlighted the apparent lack of safety measures at the watersport facility.

A 28-year-old man drowned in a quarry at the popular adventure park on Friday afternoon after rescuing someone else from the very same waters.

His name was Thando Mpande. He was a husband, father and a star employee at Splashworks SA.

Witnesses claim that Blue Rock officials did not initially respond to the incident at the private facility.

Local businessman Roderick Barrett was there when the incident unfolded and says staffers only appeared when the ambulance arrived on the scene, at least 25 minutes later.

Barrett was at Blue Rock with his colleagues, where several year-end functions were being held.

He says they heard screams as another swimmer tried to pull a lifeless body from the water.

Barrett claims that no lifeguards or staffers were around, leaving bystanders to attempt CPR until the paramedics took over.

There was no warning. There were no bells or sirens or any lifesavers arriving. It felt like the public was left to respond to this. Roderick Barrett, Co-founder - Mobii Systems

We felt helpless. Nobody was there to help us out. There were no lifesavers, no staff from Blue Rock. No response. Eventually the NSRI came with ambulance services. Roderick Barrett, Co-founder - Mobii Systems

I will never go back there. There is just no safety. Roderick Barrett, Co-founder - Mobii Systems

Thando's co-worker Chantal Crampton says colleagues struggled to locate him after he had reportedly disappeared under the water.

According to Crampton, a woman from Blue Rock management later came out to scold patrons about causing a 'commotion', but then walked away when she was told that someone had drowned.

No one from management came to help or assist with anything. Chantal Crampton, Sales and marketing director - Splashworks SA

Crampton further alleges that it was business as usual for the rest of the afternoon at Blue Rock, despite Thando's body remaining on the premises for a lengthy period of time.

Splashworks SA is helping the grief-stricken family with funeral arrangements and will be providing counselling for its employees.

In 2018, Blue Rock was under the spotlight when a 20-year-old man drowned. In 2016, a 9-year-old girl also drowned while swimming at the resort.

Blue Rock officials have received CapeTalk's request for comment but have not responded.

Listen to the eyewitness accounts on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: