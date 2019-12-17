SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?
The future of SA's energy policy and new bills is under the spotlight.
Why are renewal procurement policies not ratified and implemented as soon as possible?
The Money show interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.
The procurement process can take a long time - about two years of regulatory sign-offs.Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
