The future of SA's energy policy and new bills is under the spotlight.

Why are renewal procurement policies not ratified and implemented as soon as possible?

The Money show interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

The procurement process can take a long time - about two years of regulatory sign-offs. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?