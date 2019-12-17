EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be more radical than ever as they head towards the 2021 municipal elections.

The EFF held its elective conference at Nasrec over the weekend where leadership elections and policy reviews took place.

Julius Malema was re-elected to the position of party president on Saturday along with the EFF’s top six leaders.

He's promised to target the banks in the new year in addition to solidifying a Pan-African movement.

Mathekga, who penned a column on News24, says the EFF is expected to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda following the conference.

They are under siege and on the defensive. Dr Ralph Mathekga - Political analyst

I think the only way, where they are, is to turn up the temperature. Dr Ralph Mathekga - Political analyst

They have their agenda escalated, reformulated to even reach a continental level. Dr Ralph Mathekga - Political analyst

