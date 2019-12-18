MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector

The MTN awards for social change reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector.

Angie Maloka, Foundation senior manager at MTN SA, tells The Money Show exactly how performance is measured.

We recognise the work that not-for-profit organisations are playing in social development work in their communities -they understand the communities better than us as a corporate. Angie Maloka, Foundation senior manager - MTN SA

