District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza is due to submit her final framework plan in the District Six restitution case on Tuesday.

The plan is expected to include a detailed conceptual layout for the redevelopment of District Six.

RELATED: District Six land claimants to discuss govt's proposed restitution plan

The District Six Working Committee (D6WC) says 954 claimants are awaiting a clear plan on how and when the homes will be developed.

If all goes well, the last of the claimants could move into their new homes within the next three years.

Committee chair Shahied Ajam says minister Didiza had to revise a previous plan after claimants disagreed with her on the time frames, funding and budget.

Ajam says he is waiting for confirmation from their legal representatives in the matter, Norton Rose Fulbright, on whether Didiza has met her deadline.

If the minster did not file that plan today, then she would be in contempt of court. Shahied Ajam, Chairman - D6 Working Committee

The earlier October plan we had seen and she had to go back to the drawing board with her team. Shahied Ajam, Chairman - D6 Working Committee

Listen to the latest developments on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: