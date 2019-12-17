Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert

An expert in criminal justice reform says the government's decision to grant early prison releases may be an attempt at scoring political points.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the release of 14,647 offenders on pardons and remissions to mark Reconciliation Day.

Lukas Muntingh says he has not ruled out the possibility that dubious elements could be at play.

It's believed that Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners who have been granted a special remission of sentence.

There's a lot to be gained on the political front with relatively low risks. Lukas Muntingh, Project co-ordinator - Africa Criminal Justice Reform

The process is expected to start immediately and span over the next nine months.

Muntingh explains that remission of sentence is not the same as a pardon.

In this case, when offenders are released, their criminal convictions will remain and they will be subject to parole conditions.

Muntingh believes that remission of sentence can yield positive results if done responsibly by the parole board and Justice Department.

This is not a pardon. It's a remission of sentence which means moving the date of release to an early date as original. Lukas Muntingh, Project co-ordinator - Africa Criminal Justice Reform

Sooner or later, almost all prisoners will be released. Lukas Muntingh, Project co-ordinator - Africa Criminal Justice Reform

If a prisoner has been performing well while serving their prison sentenc, why shouldn't they have the benefit of [an early release?] Lukas Muntingh, Project co-ordinator - Africa Criminal Justice Reform

