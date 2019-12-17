Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom
Social activist Braam Hanekom says without any alternative emergency shelter, refugees are staying put at the Central Methodist Church.
A group of refugees and foreign nationals has been living at the Methodist chapel for several weeks after being removed from outside of the UN Refugee Agency offices.
The refugees are facing an eviction threat after the City of Cape Town brought an urgent interdict claiming the refugees have violating health and safety bylaws.
RELATED: CT reverend says refugees need to vacate his church 'for their own safety'
At the same time, the City says it's impossible to provide the refugees with temporary shelter.
The next court hearing is set down January 22 in the new year.
Meanwhile, Hanekom maintains that the refugees have nowhere else to go.
There is no way we will actually see them leaving the church unless there is an alternative place for them to stay that is provided.Braam Hanekom, activist
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
