SA tourism drops 2%, second year in a row, says BDO tourism specialist

Refilwe Moloto spoke to tour operator and director of Africa Eagle Tours, Enver Malley on Tuesday who confirmed reports of how issues such as crime, drought and a global economic downturn have impacted local tourism.

On Wednesday Refilwe speaks to BDO Specialist Toursim Unit's Christelle Grohman who agrees therehas been a drop in tourism numbers.

BDO accounting consultant Grohman says the downturn is worrying.

I would say definately there is a slowdown and it is concerning for us. The world tourism figures were slowing down, and now it is happening in South Africa. Christelle Grohman, Special Tourism Unit - BDO

But she acknowledges that local economics has contributed to the slow down in both the domestic and foreign tourism market.

There has been two years of negative growth or decline in the foreign market, both African and overseas. Christelle Grohman, Special Tourism Unit - BDO

It's not big figures. it is declines of 2% this year, but given that it is the second year it is worrying. Christelle Grohman, Special Tourism Unit - BDO

Grohman says in Cape Town she does not believe the drought is a contributing factor any longer, but rather more general issues such as crime and safety.

She says the authorities have introduced new initiatives to help curb crime and improve tourism knowledge about safety.

Business tourism has also taken a knock, she says.

People are choosing other destinations. Christelle Grohman, Special Tourism Unit - BDO

Xenophobia has impacted the African market, she says.

She says difficulties around visas are also an issue and needs to be addressed.

