'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'

Refugees staying in the Central Methodist Church and surrounding areas were given a reprieve from an eviction threat after Judge Kate Savage decided to postpone their eviction case to next month.

The City of Cape Town, which brought the interdict to the high court on that date, wants an order to stop refugees from breaking health and safety by-laws.

Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says that It's impossible to give them an emergency shelter because there are hundreds of people on a waiting list.

JP Smith tells Refilwe Moloto the City is perplexed by the outcome.

Tshwane obtained the same interdict - the same husband and wife teams organised the Cape Town and Tshwane sit-ins - and there the court granted them an interdict to be removed from the public place. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

City of Cape Town involved the Department of Home Affairs in its application.

Here we tried to do something kinder and not just ask for...We brought an interdict not just to move them away from the public space, but also to involve the DHA to assist because we believe this is a constitutional space where only the DHA can help. We cannot deal with repatriation or the immigration aspect of it. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

The judge, however, ordered the parties involved to have a conversation with the refugees about providing emergency shelter.

He cites an example some years back where the City spent R200 million on such a shelter and does not believe this is feasible again.

He says such emergency shelters would create a precedent.

Why should the others not step forward and claim the same treatment? So that is an open-ended crisis because you would be spending the next 10 years building emergency shelters for foreign nationals before you would even begin to create a home for a South African citizen, and the local population simply won't stand for that. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He says the entire situation has become completely untenable.

There is no way the City can begin giving refugees accommodation. If that is to happen, it is completely the function of the Department of Home Affairs. They are just absenting themselves from this equation. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He says the situation facing these refugees is not one of an emergency or a disaster that would necessitate an intervention where disaster management funding would be provided.

If this is a disaster situation then the disaster needs to be declared...Someone must show us the intimidation charges lodged by victims. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

I don't think the judge through this through. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Smith says the City will now have to resort to the enforcement of our by-laws.

We will now have to resort to the enforcement of our by-laws on Greenmarket Square, and this is going to be unpleasant because, unfortunately, amongst the refugees is a small very aggressive and violent group. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He says when attempting to enforce the safety and other by-laws the City officials have been attacked.

We are also unable to clean the area because they have been chasing away the cleaning staff. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Local traders and hotels have written letters of complaints to the City stating they face bankruptcy if the situation continues, says Smith.

Listen to JP Smith below: