I make it up as I go along, says Jack Reacher author Lee Child

Best-selling thriller author Lee Child has released the latest instalment of his highly-acclaimed suspense series, Jack Reacher.

Child's new book, Blue Moon, sees Jack Reacher on his 24th mission.

Reacher comes to the aid of an old couple whose daughter’s cancer treatment bills land them in the middle of a turf war between Ukrainian and Albanian gangs.

Speaking on the phone from Wyoming, a state in the mountain region of the western United States, Child says he never knows what's coming next for Jack Reacher.

The 65-year-old British author says he has never thought a storyline through ahead of time.

Everything I do, I base on the reader. Lee Child, author

It's boring if you know what happens next. Then you're just sitting there for six months typing it. It's much better just to invent the story with the same kind of excitement that I hope the reader is going to have. Lee Child, author

I make it up as I go along. Lee Child, author

Jack Reacher has become one of the most intriguing heroes in thriller fiction.

Child refers to Reacher as a kind of “blank slate” hero which he says allows readers to identify with the character and his efforts to do the right thing.

Jack Reacher has characteristics, morally, that he will always do the right thing. Lee Child, author

Child confirms that the Reacher books are being adapted into a webseries.

He discusses this new venture, his writing process and his thoughts on why so many people turn to fiction novels.

Thumbnail image: Lee Child website