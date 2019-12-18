Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Schools admission policy unconstitutional
Guests
Zita Hansungule - Project Coordinator for Research and Advocacy at Centre For Child Law
Today at 15:40
SA dithering on decisions over new energy
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT
Today at 15:50
CSA latest
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Justice for Michael Komape
Today at 16:20
Collection costs ruling is welcome relief for debtors
Guests
Clark Gardner - CEO at Summit Financial Partners
Today at 16:55
SPCA on case of bodybuilder who broke puppy's leg
Today at 17:05
DTI launches its anti-alcohol abuse campaign with KZN raids
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Why aren't more women playing pro darts?
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Interview: Diane Awerbuck, author of the Frank Owen books
Guests
Diane Awerbuck
Tomorrow at 06:25
Tourism downturn: the silver lining
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder at Secret Getaways
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 08:07
Traffic Road Death Tolls and Festive Readiness
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Russia
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 9:57 AM
by
Tags:
Capetalk
most-read
2019
september
lookback
top stories
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.
pixabay.com

The year (in fact, the decade!) is almost done and dusted.

Does it seem like time is speeding up?

These were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in September 2019:

1.

(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in October 2019.)

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

