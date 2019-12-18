Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year

A photographer caught two mice involved in fisticuffs on a platform of the London Underground - and the photograph has been shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of The Year.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Lumix Peoples Choice Award is here, with 25 great finalists - like these #mice engaged in a food-fight on the London Underground, by @SamRowleyPhoto🐭😃. You can vote at: https://t.co/m73x1ePgsa @NHM_WPY pic.twitter.com/PvKt0OqNSn — Wildstars.TV (@WildstarsTV) December 10, 2019

The image by Sam Rowley has been shortlisted along with photos of polar bears,

The photo called 'Station Squabble' by UK photographer Sam Rowley, part of tthe LUMIX People's Choice Award on the Natural History Museum website.

Sam discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait. He only saw them fight over scraps of food dropped by passengers a few times, possibly because it is so abundant. This fight lasted a split second before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways. Natural History Museum, Wildife Photographer of the Year

Voting closes at 14:00 on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

