Today at 16:55
SPCA on case of bodybuilder who broke puppy's leg
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI launches its anti-alcohol abuse campaign with KZN raids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Why aren't more women playing pro darts?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Interview: Diane Awerbuck, author of the Frank Owen books
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diane Awerbuck
Tomorrow at 06:25
Tourism downturn: the silver lining
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder at Secret Getaways
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Overberg Wildfires Continues to Burn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andries Falken - Executive Mayor for the Overberg Municipality
Tomorrow at 08:07
Traffic Road Death Tolls and Festive Readiness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
No Items to show
Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year

18 December 2019 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
London underground
Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards
Sam Rowley
Two mice were caught on camera fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform.

A photographer caught two mice involved in fisticuffs on a platform of the London Underground - and the photograph has been shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of The Year.

The image by Sam Rowley has been shortlisted along with photos of polar bears,

The photo called 'Station Squabble' by UK photographer Sam Rowley, part of tthe LUMIX People's Choice Award on the Natural History Museum website.

Sam discovered the best way to photograph the mice inhabiting London’s Underground was to lie on the platform and wait. He only saw them fight over scraps of food dropped by passengers a few times, possibly because it is so abundant. This fight lasted a split second before one grabbed a crumb and they went their separate ways.

Natural History Museum, Wildife Photographer of the Year

Click here to check out all the photographs and vote.

Voting closes at 14:00 on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
