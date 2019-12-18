Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run
The annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival will not run in 2020.
Due to a funding shortfall, the curtain will not be raising on any shows in the new year.
The festival's producer Brian Heydenrych says he will be looking for new sponsors to ensure that the programme returns in 2021.
The open-air theatre festival was initially focused on Shakespearean theatre when it began and in recent years it has evolved to include comedy, dance and symphony as part of a three-month entertainment line-up.
Heydenrych says organisers had tried to offer a wider range of shows to become more sustainable.
But financial constraints and an increased risk in the current economic climate have forced them to hit pause.
We are hitting pause. I do believe there is a way forward, but I'm going to have to find aligned partners who are interested in the brand of Maynardville.Brian Heydenrych, Producer - Maynardville Open-Air Festival
This is the first pause in 62 years.Brian Heydenrych, Producer - Maynardville Open-Air Festival
I had to make a call quite late in the year. The programme that was designed for 2020 will be taken forward for 2021.Brian Heydenrych, Producer - Maynardville Open-Air Festival
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Thumbnail image: Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra at the 2018 Maynardville Open-Air Festival. Credit: Bronwyn Llyod on Maynardville Open-Air Festival on Facebook page.
