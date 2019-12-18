RuPaul's Drag Race winner touring SA: 'It's stunning and gorgeous, I love!
Drag Race superstar Alaska 5000 is currently touring South Africa for the very first time.
She did two shows in Gauteng over the weekend, and Capetonians can look forward to her antics at the District Night Club on Friday.
The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Alaska 5000 chats to Refilwe Moloto.
It's been really amazing, and inspiring, and stunning and gorgeous, I love!Alaska 5000, Drag performer
Watch and listen below:
