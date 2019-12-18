Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer

The lawyer for disgraced Bishops College teacher Fiona Viotti says the learners who were involved in sexual affairs with his client should also be brought to book.

Viotti was found guilty of sexual misconduct following an internal probe conducted by the prestigious private school in Rondebosch.

An investigation found that between 2013 and 2019, the former teacher targeted at least five pupils at the boys' school.

Bishops College has reportedly handed over its internal findings to the police for further investigations. The former teacher could be facing criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Viotti's lawyer, William Booth, claims that his client had “consensual” sex with her pupils, and he believes they should also be held accountable.

Booth, a top South African criminal lawyer, argues that that the boys involved in the scandal should be taken to task for their part in the "irresponsible" behaviour.

He further asserts that the school should be taking action against the boys who distributed pornographic images of his client.

The investigation should have also looked at the irresponsibility that any of these pupils had in this whole matter. William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti

What has been done by Bishops with regard to the students who are 18 or close to 18... if this was a consensual situation? I think that needs to be explored. William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti

Their names have been withheld from the press, Ms Viotti's name has been spread far and wide. What about the students? William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti

Booth also claims that he has not yet seen the full internal Bishops report which was released earlier this month, but he says has made requests to obtain it.

The criminal lawyer alleges that he has not heard from the school's management, but instead learnt of new developments in the press.

I haven't seen the report yet. I believe that Ms Viotti is entitled to that because it might affect her rights. William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti

All I've seen is the statement that Bishops released to the press. They never sent to me directly. I received it from journalists. William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti

