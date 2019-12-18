Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer
The lawyer for disgraced Bishops College teacher Fiona Viotti says the learners who were involved in sexual affairs with his client should also be brought to book.
Viotti was found guilty of sexual misconduct following an internal probe conducted by the prestigious private school in Rondebosch.
An investigation found that between 2013 and 2019, the former teacher targeted at least five pupils at the boys' school.
RELATED: Probe finds former teacher at Bishops guilty of sexual misconduct
Bishops College has reportedly handed over its internal findings to the police for further investigations. The former teacher could be facing criminal charges.
Meanwhile, Viotti's lawyer, William Booth, claims that his client had “consensual” sex with her pupils, and he believes they should also be held accountable.
Booth, a top South African criminal lawyer, argues that that the boys involved in the scandal should be taken to task for their part in the "irresponsible" behaviour.
He further asserts that the school should be taking action against the boys who distributed pornographic images of his client.
RELATED: 'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'
The investigation should have also looked at the irresponsibility that any of these pupils had in this whole matter.William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti
What has been done by Bishops with regard to the students who are 18 or close to 18... if this was a consensual situation? I think that needs to be explored.William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti
Their names have been withheld from the press, Ms Viotti's name has been spread far and wide. What about the students?William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti
Booth also claims that he has not yet seen the full internal Bishops report which was released earlier this month, but he says has made requests to obtain it.
The criminal lawyer alleges that he has not heard from the school's management, but instead learnt of new developments in the press.
I haven't seen the report yet. I believe that Ms Viotti is entitled to that because it might affect her rights.William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti
All I've seen is the statement that Bishops released to the press. They never sent to me directly. I received it from journalists.William Booth, lawyer representing Fiona Viotti
Listen to William Booth in conversation with Melanie Rice:
More from Local
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim
Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.Read More
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction
EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.Read More
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
'Initiates are children also to be protected according to 16 Days of Activism'
Refilwe Moloto shares her views on initiate deaths and how proud traditions around manhood can contribute to continued patriarchy.Read More
Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.Read More
Hands of Love NGO inspiring young girls' lives and planting seeds of hope
Successful businesswoman Princess Lukhele funds the project out of her own pocket in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run
For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in October 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories that tricked and treated us on CapeTalk in October of the past year.Read More