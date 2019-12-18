Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:55
SPCA on case of bodybuilder who broke puppy's leg
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI launches its anti-alcohol abuse campaign with KZN raids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Why aren't more women playing pro darts?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Interview: Diane Awerbuck, author of the Frank Owen books
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diane Awerbuck
Tomorrow at 06:25
Tourism downturn: the silver lining
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder at Secret Getaways
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Overberg Wildfires Continues to Burn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andries Falken - Executive Mayor for the Overberg Municipality
Tomorrow at 08:07
Traffic Road Death Tolls and Festive Readiness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
View all Sport
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem' EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation. 18 December 2019 2:22 PM
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass. 18 December 2019 12:25 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break. 18 December 2019 11:15 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park. 18 December 2019 3:22 PM
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already. 18 December 2019 3:08 PM
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues. 18 December 2019 2:22 PM
View all Local
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders. 18 December 2019 4:55 PM
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues. 18 December 2019 2:22 PM
Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby Philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr says aside from being fun to collect, stamps are a way of moving money around unnoticed. 18 December 2019 12:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders. 18 December 2019 4:55 PM
Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) 18 December 2019 4:32 PM
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break. 18 December 2019 11:15 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Africa
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM
by
Tags:
Capetalk
most-read
2019
lookback
top stories
November
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

The year (in fact, the decade!) is almost done and dusted.

Does it seem like time is speeding up?

These were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in November 2019:

pixabay.com

1.

(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in December 2019.)

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


18 December 2019 11:05 AM
by
Tags:
Capetalk
most-read
2019
lookback
top stories
November

More from Local

blue-rock-facebook-imagejpg

Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

18 December 2019 3:22 PM

Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

27022019 Jason Rohde 02

SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction

18 December 2019 3:08 PM

EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville

18 December 2019 2:22 PM

The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refilwe Moloto 2019 B&W

'Initiates are children also to be protected according to 16 Days of Activism'

18 December 2019 1:02 PM

Refilwe Moloto shares her views on initiate deaths and how proud traditions around manhood can contribute to continued patriarchy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

unathi-shekhinahjpg

Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

18 December 2019 1:01 PM

For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young school girl drawing writing at table 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

Hands of Love NGO inspiring young girls' lives and planting seeds of hope

18 December 2019 12:35 PM

Successful businesswoman Princess Lukhele funds the project out of her own pocket in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191021 Bishops Diocesan College

Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer

18 December 2019 11:53 AM

Ex-Bishops teacher Fiona Viotti may face criminal charges after school apparently reported her to police for sexual misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-puppy-christmas-bulldogjpg

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:15 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maynardville-open-air-theatre-festival-facebook-pagejpg

Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run

18 December 2019 10:40 AM

For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Halloween Witch October

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in October 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 10:33 AM

These are the stories that tricked and treated us on CapeTalk in October of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

zando-logo-facebookjpg

We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

18 December 2019 4:55 PM

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171125busi-mavuso2gif

Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices

18 December 2019 4:32 PM

Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-puppy-christmas-bulldogjpg

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:15 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spring flowers September

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 9:57 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg Beach Cape Town safety 123rflifestyle 123rflocal 123rf

SA tourism drops 2%, second year in a row, says BDO tourism specialist

18 December 2019 7:55 AM

BDO Specialist Tourism Unit's Christelle Grohman says there's been two years of negative growth in African and overseas markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister

What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?

17 December 2019 7:26 PM

Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

women-ivory-coastjpeg

There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger

17 December 2019 6:38 PM

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the spotlight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?

17 December 2019 6:35 PM

Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

August

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 3:08 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

141109VicFalls.jpg

Is southern Africa drought drying up Victoria Falls?

27 November 2019 12:21 PM

Harare-based BBC journalist Shingai Nyoka gives a first-hand account of the devastating effect of the drought on Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190606cannabisjpg

Cannabis summit in Cape Town pushing dagga business deals

26 November 2019 12:18 PM

Cape Town has hosted a three-day summit focusing on the booming global interest in medicinal cannabis and how Africa can benefit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solar

Banks play a role in driving the sustainability of natural resources

18 November 2019 11:28 AM

Absa is among 130 banks from 49 countries committing to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, says Shirley Webber (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190904-worcester-truck-edjpg

Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'

10 November 2019 11:54 AM

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?

9 November 2019 12:28 PM

Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d0u3u0pwkaajsudjpg

120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu

8 November 2019 3:57 PM

It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181204-zim-doc-protest-edjpg

Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike

6 November 2019 1:51 PM

NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga says the doctors are currently being paid R1,100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

2 November 2019 3:25 PM

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Resettlement of refugees in SA to other countries not possible - United Nations

31 October 2019 1:37 PM

The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees advises that resettlement is not a realistic option for refugees and asylum-seekers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031radebegif

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana

31 October 2019 1:07 PM

According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

130114habana.jpg

'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana

15 December 2019 11:38 AM

The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160407Cricket.jpg

'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for'

12 December 2019 4:58 PM

Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Is the 'sponsorless' Two Oceans Marathon being run into the ground?

12 December 2019 11:45 AM

A founding member of Two Oceans has raised red flags about sponsorship issues, financial mismanagement and conflicts of interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

roxy-davisjpeg

'Power of the ocean forces you to be in the moment, everything else washes away'

9 December 2019 1:55 PM

Roxy Davis runs a surf school in Muizenberg and she dedicates much of her time helping adaptive surfers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels-photo-1594934jpeg

Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?

8 December 2019 4:22 PM

Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JacquesFaul.jpg

Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

7 December 2019 4:03 PM

CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

6 December 2019 4:54 PM

It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

6 December 2019 1:07 PM

Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-roc-nationjpg

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

5 December 2019 2:11 PM

Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

zando-logo-facebookjpg

We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

18 December 2019 4:55 PM

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville

18 December 2019 2:22 PM

The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

royal-philatelic-society-of-cape-townpng

Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby

18 December 2019 12:07 PM

Philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr says aside from being fun to collect, stamps are a way of moving money around unnoticed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-puppy-christmas-bulldogjpg

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:15 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

station-squabble-by-sam-rowleypng

Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year

18 December 2019 10:00 AM

Two mice were caught on camera fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spring flowers September

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 9:57 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

August

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 3:08 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170616 Youth Day generics4

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:18 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

May June 2019

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 12:20 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

unathi-shekhinahjpg

Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

18 December 2019 1:01 PM

For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-puppy-christmas-bulldogjpg

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:15 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-and-alaska-5000jpeg

RuPaul's Drag Race winner touring SA: 'It's stunning and gorgeous, I love!

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

Alaska 5000 is touring SA for the first time and catches up with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maynardville-open-air-theatre-festival-facebook-pagejpg

Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run

18 December 2019 10:40 AM

For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spring flowers September

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 9:57 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lee-child-website-imagepng

I make it up as I go along, says Jack Reacher author Lee Child

18 December 2019 9:55 AM

“Blue Moon” is the latest Jack Reacher novel and crime author Lee Child describes how he goes about developing a thrilling plot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180919 SANDF AAD 010

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:54 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170616 Youth Day generics4

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 1:18 PM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

March

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

17 December 2019 11:19 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

escape-from-pretoriajfif

Daniel Radcliffe plays anti-apartheid hero in new film - Mzansi isn't having it

13 December 2019 11:51 AM

The trailer for the apartheid prison biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe just came out and South Africans are cringing at the scenes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year

Lifestyle

Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer

Local

Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

Local

EWN Highlights

Dept studying SCA decision to award R1.4m to Michael Komape’s family

18 December 2019 4:53 PM

Acsa names Nompumelelo Mpofu as new CEO

18 December 2019 4:50 PM

KZN recruits 180 social workers to help combat GBV

18 December 2019 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA