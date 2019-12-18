Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby

Are you old enough to remember collecting stamps as a child when letters were a standard means of communication?

Champion philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr describes them as the WhatsApp of the pre-digital age.

Earlier this year the president of the Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town won the regional Grand Prix of stamp collecting in America with a collection of 1860s stamps from that country.

This is Dr Hofmeyr's explanation for the continuing fascination with stamps.

I think there's an element in human DNA that collects stuff and stamps are a natural collectable. Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town

Stamps are also considered an international currency and are a means to shift value around virtually unnoticed, although this shouldn't be the reason to collect them he says.

They're tiny pieces of paper, they're impossible to trace and you can ship millions of rand around without anybody knowing that you're doing it... They're also just fun to collect. Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town

Hofmeyr specialises in American stamps during the years 1861-1869 and explains his fascination with this period, including methods used by the authorities to prevent people re-using stamps to save money.

Communication was incredibly expensive for the ordinary person back in those days and you couldn't rely on your communication getting through and stamps revolutionised that. They were like the WhatsApp of the 1800s. Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town

The most interesting was a stamp that had a little cap of gunpowder in it so when you posted it the postmaster would stamp it, it would explode and you couldn't re-use it. Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town

