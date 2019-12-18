Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby
Are you old enough to remember collecting stamps as a child when letters were a standard means of communication?
Champion philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr describes them as the WhatsApp of the pre-digital age.
Earlier this year the president of the Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town won the regional Grand Prix of stamp collecting in America with a collection of 1860s stamps from that country.
RELATED: Ardent SA stamp collector makes his mark at American expo
This is Dr Hofmeyr's explanation for the continuing fascination with stamps.
I think there's an element in human DNA that collects stuff and stamps are a natural collectable.Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town
Stamps are also considered an international currency and are a means to shift value around virtually unnoticed, although this shouldn't be the reason to collect them he says.
They're tiny pieces of paper, they're impossible to trace and you can ship millions of rand around without anybody knowing that you're doing it... They're also just fun to collect.Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town
Hofmeyr specialises in American stamps during the years 1861-1869 and explains his fascination with this period, including methods used by the authorities to prevent people re-using stamps to save money.
Communication was incredibly expensive for the ordinary person back in those days and you couldn't rely on your communication getting through and stamps revolutionised that. They were like the WhatsApp of the 1800s.Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town
The most interesting was a stamp that had a little cap of gunpowder in it so when you posted it the postmaster would stamp it, it would explode and you couldn't re-use it.Dr Jannie Hofmeyr, President - Royal Philatelic Society of Cape Town
For more on the world of international stamp collection competition, take a listen:
More from Lifestyle
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries
Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.Read More
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year
Two mice were caught on camera fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More