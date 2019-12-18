Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
The year (in fact, the decade!) is almost done and dusted.
Does it seem like time is speeding up?
These were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in December 2019:
1.
(Click here for the most popular stories on CapeTalk in 2019.)
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
(Click here for the most popular stories on CapeTalk in 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in March 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in April 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in May 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in June 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in July 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in August 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in September 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in October 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in November 2019.)
-
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in December 2019.)
More from Local
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim
Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.Read More
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction
EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.Read More
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
'Initiates are children also to be protected according to 16 Days of Activism'
Refilwe Moloto shares her views on initiate deaths and how proud traditions around manhood can contribute to continued patriarchy.Read More
Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.Read More
Hands of Love NGO inspiring young girls' lives and planting seeds of hope
Successful businesswoman Princess Lukhele funds the project out of her own pocket in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu.Read More
Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer
Ex-Bishops teacher Fiona Viotti may face criminal charges after school apparently reported her to police for sexual misconduct.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run
For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in October 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories that tricked and treated us on CapeTalk in October of the past year.Read More
More from Business
Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
SA tourism drops 2%, second year in a row, says BDO tourism specialist
BDO Specialist Tourism Unit's Christelle Grohman says there's been two years of negative growth in African and overseas markets.Read More
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?
Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.Read More
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger
The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the spotlight.Read More
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?
Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
More from Opinion
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in February 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during in the month of love in 2019.Read More
Are you OK with regular load shedding for 8 months if that fixes Eskom for good?
“I’m prepared to do that,” says Kieno Kammies. “I say, take a year and fix the stuff!”Read More
'Today is 12th anniversary of first apology Thabo Mbeki made for load shedding'
Refilwe Moloto interviews a panel of Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers on the 12th anniversary of load shedding.Read More
Block all pornography in SA, for the children! - Law Reform Commission of SA
If your child has a phone, she’s seen pornography. Refilwe Moloto interviews Dean McCoubrey of online safety firm MySocialLife.Read More
'Cape Town CBD stays lit when Eskom introduces load shedding to the rest of SA'
Is it fair? Geoff Jacobs (Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry) reckons it is and commends the City of Cape Town for doing so.Read More
More from Politics
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'
Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says the refugee accommodation is DHA function, but it is not stepping up.Read More
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.Read More
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga
Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Cabinet wants new Eskom CEO to start work immediately
Cabinet has asked that new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter start work earlier than the originally planned January start date.Read More
'Dialogue' input to decide if Mashaba, Maimane contest 2021 municipal elections
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane could go ahead with a new political party next year, depending on the feedback they receive.Read More
'Not prepared to abide by banana republic-type monkey justice' - DA's Moriarty
DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty says it will abide by a duly constituted Tshwane council meeting decision regarding the mayor.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby
Philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr says aside from being fun to collect, stamps are a way of moving money around unnoticed.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year
Two mice were caught on camera fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
More from Entertainment
Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
RuPaul's Drag Race winner touring SA: 'It's stunning and gorgeous, I love!
Alaska 5000 is touring SA for the first time and catches up with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run
For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
I make it up as I go along, says Jack Reacher author Lee Child
“Blue Moon” is the latest Jack Reacher novel and crime author Lee Child describes how he goes about developing a thrilling plot.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Daniel Radcliffe plays anti-apartheid hero in new film - Mzansi isn't having it
The trailer for the apartheid prison biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe just came out and South Africans are cringing at the scenes.Read More