World
Politics

Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter

18 December 2019 12:25 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
House of Representatives
Trump
Impeachment
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.

US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Democrats hold 233 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, while Republicans have 197 seats.

It's expected that Democrats will have enough votes for impeachment, which requires only a simple majority.

If the Democratic-controlled House approves the impeachment articles, the process will head to the Republican-controlled Senate, where the battle to remove Trump may intensify.

Only two US presidents have been impeached, Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

BBC correspondent, Audrey Tinline, says while Trump's impending impeachment would be historic, it would do little to alter the fractured nature of US politics.

Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming only the third president in US history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Audrey Tinline - BBC correspondent

Listen to the BBC News coverage to get up to date:


