Hands of Love NGO inspiring young girls' lives and planting seeds of hope

Princess Lukhele, founder of NGO Hands of Love, talks to Melanie Rice about mentoring young girls to believe in their future success.

Lukhele works with high-risk and offers them a vision of a life beyond their challenging circumstances.

She reaches out to teen girls in the townships communities and surrounding high schools in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu.

Hands of love's task is to mentor and coach these girls in order to influence their thinking and plant seeds of hope.

A successful businesswoman and Master's graduate, Lukhele funds the project out of her own pocket.

Her dream is to build a centre in Khayelitsha for youth and seniors, where young girls can always go for support.

Click here to for the Hand of Love Backabuddy fundraising page

Listen to the interview below: