Hands of Love NGO inspiring young girls' lives and planting seeds of hope
Princess Lukhele, founder of NGO Hands of Love, talks to Melanie Rice about mentoring young girls to believe in their future success.
Lukhele works with high-risk and offers them a vision of a life beyond their challenging circumstances.
She reaches out to teen girls in the townships communities and surrounding high schools in Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu.
Hands of love's task is to mentor and coach these girls in order to influence their thinking and plant seeds of hope.
A successful businesswoman and Master's graduate, Lukhele funds the project out of her own pocket.
Her dream is to build a centre in Khayelitsha for youth and seniors, where young girls can always go for support.
Click here to for the Hand of Love Backabuddy fundraising page
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim
Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.Read More
SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction
EWN's Shamiela Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail on Thursday already.Read More
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
'Initiates are children also to be protected according to 16 Days of Activism'
Refilwe Moloto shares her views on initiate deaths and how proud traditions around manhood can contribute to continued patriarchy.Read More
Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
For the first time ever, two female powerhouses in music Unathi and Shekhinah will share the stage at the popular concert series.Read More
Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer
Ex-Bishops teacher Fiona Viotti may face criminal charges after school apparently reported her to police for sexual misconduct.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival called off for 2020 run
For the first time in 62 years, organisers have had to cancel the annual Maynardville Open-Air Theatre Festival for the 2020 season.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in October 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories that tricked and treated us on CapeTalk in October of the past year.Read More