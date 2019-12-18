'Initiates are children also to be protected according to 16 Days of Activism'

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 21 boys have already died in the Eastern Cape during the summer initiation season, most of them from dehydration.

Breakfast show host Refilwe Moloto says the minister's recommendation is to shift to the winter months but questions whether the solution is that simple as dehydration is historically not the only cause of death.

She acknowledges that the Xhosa tradition is a proud one, but is it necessary for these young men to run a gauntlet of unreasonable suffering to prove their manhood?

The Xhosa nation is a proud one whose traditions are laudable, albeit that its traditions around manhood are also contributors to the continued patriarchy we experience in our society as women and men. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

I'm pointing not to a concern around the tradition itself but around the practitioners that are emerging Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

It cannot be that a culture that denies young boys water and a request to 'become men' as the minister reports, could possibly be one in which suffering for relevance would not be extended towards women. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

She says the young initiates are also children amongst those we claim to protect in the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

