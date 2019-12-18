Shekhinah and Unathi set to create musical magic at Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts

Two of Mzansi’s most loved and lauded female power performers, Shekhinah and Unathi, will take the stage this Sunday at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts.

It's the very first time that both artists have grace the musical line-up.

Unathi says she'll be flying in with her entire band to bring the Mother City the best live performance.

Shekhinah adds that she's excited to share the stage with Unathi and create musical magic on stage.

It's my first time playing at Kirstenbosch and its a dream come true. My band and I are thoroughly excited. Unathi

It's the perfect meeting of two queens on the musical stage coming together. Unathi

It's going to be such a beautiful day. If you like good music, come through! Shekhinah

Tickets cost R220 for adults, R170 for youth (6-21 yrs with ID). Children under 6 years enter for free.

Gates open at 4pm. The concert starts at 5:15pm and ends at 7pm.

Visit webtickets to book tickets.

Listen to the stars in conversation with Melanie Rice: