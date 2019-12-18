EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed earlier that 21 boys have died since the summer initiation season got underway in the Eastern Cape alone.

Now the death toll's risen to 22, reports Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana, the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders in the Eastern Cape.

Expressing both government and traditional leaders' concern at this ongoing tragedy, he maintains though that everything is being done to halt the carnage.

Each and every year we do everything in our power - both as institutional traditional leadership in South Africa as well as our government - to make sure that those boys undergoing initiation from boyhood to manhood, that their parents and everyone else follow both custom and the law. Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana, Chair - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

Nonkanyana puts part of the blame on parents who are not exercising their parental responsibility.

He says they are colluding with "criminals" by not complying with the minimum age agreed with the government in the Eastern Cape and the mandatory para-medical pre-screening to ascertain if initiation candidates are fit for the procedure.

Doctors who wrongly issue fitness certificates must be investigated so that they can be disciplined, he adds.

Many of those boys that have died are below the minimum age (of 18). Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana, Chair - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

Why not put a temporary stop to the practise until government has put in place effective checks and balances to avoid further deaths?

Nonkanyana maintains this would give further leeway to criminals already operating in this space.

They have picked up some loopholes in the legislation and are capitalising on that hence we have agreed to establish a team to make sure that proper amendments are effected so at least we can deal with those criminals. Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana, Chair - Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

He also comments on the minister's suggestions that initiation be moved from the summer to the winter months to address the problem of dehydration and that traditional circumcision be complemented or replaced by the medical equivalent.

Listen to Nonkanyana's argument below: