Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville

The first healthcare centre dedicated to transgender women has been opened in Bellville.

The Bellville Trans Women Health Centre is an initiative aimed at creating more inclusive healthcare services.

It's the result of a partnership between the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI), the Western Cape Health Department, USAID Southern Africa and several other advocacy groups.

Wits RHI received funding from the US to expand on its work with the trans community, explains the institute's community engagement advisor Rutendo Bothma.

The centre will provide full primary healthcare services in addition to HIV prevention, care and treatment as well as gender-affirming healthcare services.

The clinic aims to tackle and treat the high prevalence of HIV among transgender women, Bothma explains.

Transgender women are burdened by HIV infections and they are at heightened risk of contracting HIV, with a prevalence of 46% in South Africa. Rutendo Bothma, Senior advisor for Community Engagement - Wits RHI

Bothma adds that the centre is in response to widespread discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.

