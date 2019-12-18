Streaming issues? Report here
SPCA on case of bodybuilder who broke puppy's leg
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DTI launches its anti-alcohol abuse campaign with KZN raids
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Why aren't more women playing pro darts?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:45
Interview: Diane Awerbuck, author of the Frank Owen books
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Diane Awerbuck
Tomorrow at 06:25
Tourism downturn: the silver lining
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder at Secret Getaways
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Overberg Wildfires Continues to Burn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andries Falken - Executive Mayor for the Overberg Municipality
Tomorrow at 08:07
Traffic Road Death Tolls and Festive Readiness
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
No Items to show
Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

18 December 2019 3:22 PM
by
Tags:
Drowning
Blue Rock Resort
Blue Rock Adventure Park
Blue Rock
Blue Rock management has released a media statement to give their side of the story following a tragic drowning at the water park.

Blue Rock Adventure Park has denied claims that staff were missing in action during a tragic drowning incident last week.

A 28-year-old man drowned in a quarry at the popular adventure park on Friday afternoon after rescuing someone else from the very same waters.

Two witnesses claim that Blue Rock officials did not initially respond to the incident at the private facility and that there were no safety procedures in place.

RELATED: Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety

Blue Rock management has released a media statement claiming that a coordinator and a lifeguard were involved in the search efforts after the man disappeared.

According to the statement, it was Blue Rock’s staff that immediately called ambulance services as a safety precaution.

Below is the full statement from Blue Rock:

Dear Public and Media, Thank you for your email.

Regarding your comments, there have been a lot of speculations and not all statements are entirely correct.

Blue Rock has been operational for the last 16 years.

Maintenance and safety checks of the resort and its activities are done daily; upgrades are done whenever necessary.

There are three to five Blue Rock staff members around the lake area on duty to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors. There is also a boat and driver constantly on the water.

Rescue rings, as well as rescue buoys, are available and easily accessible around the lake too. Indemnity forms must be completed by everyone entering the resort and taking part in activities.

The indemnity forms as well as Blue Rock’s website and the various warning signs at the gate, parking and all around the resort, stress that entry into the resort and all the activities inside (including swimming & rock-jumping) are at own risk.

It also stipulates that one must be able to swim while doing water activities; lifejackets must be worn when cable skiing, canoeing and stand-up paddling but they are also available for swimmers and rock-jumpers.

Over the years Blue Rock has taking more precautions, added more rescue buoys and staff to supervise the swimming areas and make guests aware; alert them to look after their children and not leave them unattended in the water, question them if they can swim and advise them to wear lifejackets.

After all of the above, Blue Rock still receives people who argue with staff members and want to get into the water without being able to swim. These are unacceptable requests and not according to our safety requirements.

On Friday, the 13th December 2019, a company had their year-end function at Blue Rock. Upon the group’s arrival around 13:30, Blue Rock’s coordinator for this group welcomed them and was handed the completed indemnity forms of the entire group by the group leader.

The reason why indemnity forms were emailed to the group in advance and encouraged to complete them before arriving at Blue Rock, was so that the group would have the time to read the indemnity form properly at work or home and would not be rushed to complete them at the resort.

Just after 14:00, Blue Rock’s coordinator went to check up on the group again who then notified her that one staff member of the group, by the name Thando, is missing; they didn’t know where he was.

The group did confirm that they saw Thando get out of the water. As the group (including Thando) was scheduled to play paintball, the coordinator, therefore, contacted the paintball marshall to check if he would maybe be there but his colleagues who were getting ready to be geared up didn’t see him.

A search was done in the bathrooms but he was also not found there.

Blue Rock’s coordinator and management went down to the area where Thando was swimming last. A description of Thando was given to surrounding guests to find out where they maybe saw him.

Out of precaution, without knowing yet where Thando was or what happened to him, an ambulance was called by Blue Rock’s staff immediately.

Blue Rock’s lifeguard started searching under the water; he finally found Thando and got him out.

CPR was done instantly and the ambulance arrived about 5-10 minutes afterwards. The cable for the waterskiers was also stopped.

After about another 5-10 minutes of various attempts to revive Thando, nothing further could unfortunately be done to save his life anymore.

The Blue Rock Team has been in contact with Thando’s family after the incident and has sent out deepest condolences to the family members of Thando.

Blue Rock would also like to thank the rest of the public who helped on the day of this incidence.

Kind Regards,
Blue Rock Team.

Thumbnail image credit: Blue Rock Cable Waterski, Restaurant, Paintball, Zip line on Facebook.


