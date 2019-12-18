Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

Blue Rock Adventure Park has denied claims that staff were missing in action during a tragic drowning incident last week.

A 28-year-old man drowned in a quarry at the popular adventure park on Friday afternoon after rescuing someone else from the very same waters.

Two witnesses claim that Blue Rock officials did not initially respond to the incident at the private facility and that there were no safety procedures in place.

Blue Rock management has released a media statement claiming that a coordinator and a lifeguard were involved in the search efforts after the man disappeared.

According to the statement, it was Blue Rock’s staff that immediately called ambulance services as a safety precaution.

Blue Rock has been operational for the last 16 years.

Dear Public and Media, Thank you for your email.

Regarding your comments, there have been a lot of speculations and not all statements are entirely correct.

Blue Rock has been operational for the last 16 years.

Maintenance and safety checks of the resort and its activities are done daily; upgrades are done whenever necessary.

There are three to five Blue Rock staff members around the lake area on duty to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors. There is also a boat and driver constantly on the water.

Rescue rings, as well as rescue buoys, are available and easily accessible around the lake too. Indemnity forms must be completed by everyone entering the resort and taking part in activities.

The indemnity forms as well as Blue Rock’s website and the various warning signs at the gate, parking and all around the resort, stress that entry into the resort and all the activities inside (including swimming & rock-jumping) are at own risk.

It also stipulates that one must be able to swim while doing water activities; lifejackets must be worn when cable skiing, canoeing and stand-up paddling but they are also available for swimmers and rock-jumpers.

Over the years Blue Rock has taking more precautions, added more rescue buoys and staff to supervise the swimming areas and make guests aware; alert them to look after their children and not leave them unattended in the water, question them if they can swim and advise them to wear lifejackets.

After all of the above, Blue Rock still receives people who argue with staff members and want to get into the water without being able to swim. These are unacceptable requests and not according to our safety requirements.

On Friday, the 13th December 2019, a company had their year-end function at Blue Rock. Upon the group’s arrival around 13:30, Blue Rock’s coordinator for this group welcomed them and was handed the completed indemnity forms of the entire group by the group leader.

The reason why indemnity forms were emailed to the group in advance and encouraged to complete them before arriving at Blue Rock, was so that the group would have the time to read the indemnity form properly at work or home and would not be rushed to complete them at the resort.

Just after 14:00, Blue Rock’s coordinator went to check up on the group again who then notified her that one staff member of the group, by the name Thando, is missing; they didn’t know where he was.

The group did confirm that they saw Thando get out of the water. As the group (including Thando) was scheduled to play paintball, the coordinator, therefore, contacted the paintball marshall to check if he would maybe be there but his colleagues who were getting ready to be geared up didn’t see him.

A search was done in the bathrooms but he was also not found there.

Blue Rock’s coordinator and management went down to the area where Thando was swimming last. A description of Thando was given to surrounding guests to find out where they maybe saw him.

Out of precaution, without knowing yet where Thando was or what happened to him, an ambulance was called by Blue Rock’s staff immediately.

Blue Rock’s lifeguard started searching under the water; he finally found Thando and got him out.

CPR was done instantly and the ambulance arrived about 5-10 minutes afterwards. The cable for the waterskiers was also stopped.

After about another 5-10 minutes of various attempts to revive Thando, nothing further could unfortunately be done to save his life anymore.

The Blue Rock Team has been in contact with Thando’s family after the incident and has sent out deepest condolences to the family members of Thando.

Blue Rock would also like to thank the rest of the public who helped on the day of this incidence.

Blue Rock Team.

Blue Rock Team.

