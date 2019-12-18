SCA grants wife killer Jason Rohde bail while he waits to appeal conviction

Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has been granted bail by the Supreme Court of Appeal while he waits to appeal his conviction.

He was previously denied bail in the Western Cape High Court.

Effectively serving a 20-year sentence, Rohde was found guilty in November last year of killing his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

He was convicted for the murder and for obstructing the ends of justice by staging her suicide.

EWN's Shamila Fisher reports that Rohde could be released on bail as early as Thursday.

He could be out by tomorrow but it hasn't been confirmed yet. We do know he's being held at the Drakenstein correctional facility out in Paarl. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN

This is really a win for Jason Rohde as he wants to basically appeal his conviction and that will potentially be heard in the first or second term next year. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the update here: