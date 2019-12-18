Streaming issues? Report here
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Zando customers across the country are seeing red over the online retailer's failure to deliver orders on time.

Shoppers have flocked to social media, especially Facebook and Hellopeter, to post complaints about delayed orders.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says Zando has seen a spike in complaints linked to orders placed in late November and early December that have not been delivered on time.

Up until Wednesday morning, the online retailer had not issued any official response to the barrage of complaints.

Many customers have relayed how emails, customer service calls and online queries have gone ignored.

Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication and claims that its customer service team is working tirelessly to provide feedback to customers.

However, Knowler says Zando fails to acknowledge route of its apparent backlog.

She says brands risk serous reputational damage when they don't communicate properly with customers.

Zando's managing director, Grant Brown,

Due to the high volumes of orders received over the Black Friday period, we, unfortunately, had a delay in delivering orders for some of our customers.

Grant Brown, MD - Zando

The large number of orders have, in turn, resulted in a high number of customer queries which has caused a backlog in our customer services department.

Grant Brown, MD - Zando

Below are some of the complaints posted on Facebook and Twitter: Click here for the latest Hello Peter reviews.

Listen to the full discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

Jetting off soon? 10 safety tips to protect your luggage from airport thieves

5 December 2019 10:48 AM

Baggage theft is on the rise, especially at OR Tambo International Airport. Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers key advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181123BlackFriday171

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

28 November 2019 3:52 PM

In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mincer-minced-meat-ground-beef-bowl-783564-960-720jpg

Beef mince or ground beef? A lesson on food labelling

27 November 2019 3:57 PM

The one meat product is pure beef and the other has ingredients such as water, soya and other flavourants added into the mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual

21 November 2019 9:25 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cellphone security fraud phishing scams hacking 123rfcrime 123rf

12 security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks

20 November 2019 3:48 PM

There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sleeping-on-couch-apartment-rented-property-pexels-photo-269141jpeg

Everything you need to know about "fair wear and tear" on rented property

7 November 2019 10:30 AM

Property attorney Marlon Shevelew provides a comprehensive explanation of what constitutes “fair wear and tear” in lease agreements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cards

Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank

18 October 2019 10:23 AM

Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

