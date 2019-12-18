Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university
The latest novel by acclaimed poet and writer Finuala Dowling tackles contemporary issues, specifically regarding tertiary education.
_Okay, Okay, Okay _is set on a fictitious university campus on the mountain slopes above the Mother City, exhibiting clear parallels with the tumultuous events at the University of Cape Town (UCT) over the last few years.
The award-winning writer is attached to UCT's Centre for Extra-Mural Studies and has firsthand experience of the #FeesMustFall movement.
She says the idea for the book was sparked at the end of 2015.
I think there was a particular event when there our building was surrounded by this new paramilitary force and elsewhere classrooms were being invaded, including my sister's classroom.Finuala Dowling, Novelist and poet
Dowling relates how her sister contacted her, she sped over to her classroom and this paramilitary force refused her entry.
Her realisation in that moment was: "This is not a university anymore."
Everything you think about as a university of scholars where disagreements are settled with rational debate and the scientific method is followed... maybe it was an idealistic view, but with all my books I think it starts with some kind of question, very often pain, very often a feeling of not understanding.Finuala Dowling, Novelist and poet
Explaining why she chose to create a work of fiction around these experiences, the author says it allows her to get into the minds of university administrators and students and as a result exhibit empathy for both.
I'm not really interested in being seen as a documentary writer... With fiction comes all the things that fiction allows, including empathy, or all the things that are lacking in reportage and the other kind of writing we've had about the student protests has been opinionista type of writingFinuala Dowling, Finuala Dowling, Novelist and poet
Dowling also expands on the way universities around the world have been changed by corporatisation and the ensuing red tape which gets a bit of a satirical bite in the novel.
Listen to the complete conversation On the Yellow Couch:
