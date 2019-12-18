Progressive prosperity in South Africa: How to climb out of a ditch

If your truck gets stuck in a ditch how do you get out? Do you abandon it or try and drive out?

Just remember - sometimes spinning the wheels will only get you deeper into the ditch.

Sometimes the best way is to take things slowly, in first gear.

Dr Miriam Altman has advice on how South Africa can get back on the road to sustainability.

Dr Altman works part-time as the Commissioner on the National Planning Commission in the Office of the Presidency - the parastatal tasked to guide long-term planning for South Africa.

The most important problem now is finding the pathway back to sustainability. Identify areas in our power and within budget. Dr Miriam Altman - National Planning Commission

