The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm

It has been an exceptionally tough year for the retail industry.

The index is down 21%.

The local retail sector is trying to find solid ground in the eye of this economic storm.

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management, tells The Money Show how.

We've seen retailers bring promotions forward quite extensively. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Picture: Pixabay.com

Only one retailer - Clicks - is making money off the stock market this year. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Listen to the interview below.

