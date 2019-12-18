Appeal court awards Michael Komape’s family R1.4m in damages

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has awarded damages to the family of Michael Komape.

In 2014, five-year-old Komape fell into a pit toilet and drowned at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

Komape's parents, supported by rights lobby group Section 27, have been fighting for justice in the matter for serval years.

The family was awarded R1.4 million on Wednesday.

In 2018, a High Court judge dismissed the family's case against the Department of Education and Section27 took the fight to the SCA.

The organisation and the Komape family have used this case to highlight the issue of poor sanitation at rural schools across the country, especially in Limpopo.

Section 27's Faranaaz Veriava says judgment is some vindication for both for the way in which Michael died and for the way in which the Education Department treated the boy's family after his death.

We are overjoyed for the Komape family. Faranaaz Veriava, Public interest lawyer - Section 27

We are very glad that the SCA sought to award over R1.4 million in damages. Faranaaz Veriava, Public interest lawyer - Section 27

It's about holding government accountable. Faranaaz Veriava, Public interest lawyer - Section 27

