How to find the size that fits you

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
What’s happening in Cape Town theatre this summer
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Tracey Saunders
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Today at 05:20
Heart Art
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Gail Schoeman
Today at 06:25
Tourism downturn: the silver lining
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder at Secret Getaways
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Overberg Wildfires Continues to Burn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andries Falken - Executive Mayor for the Overberg Municipality
Today at 08:07
New approach Needed to Avoid Initiate Deaths
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbuyiselo Botha - Commissioner with The Commission for Gender Equality and Columnist for the Sowetan Newspaper
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn. 18 December 2019 8:28 PM
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem' EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation. 18 December 2019 2:22 PM
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass. 18 December 2019 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges... 18 December 2019 6:04 PM
Appeal court awards Michael Komape’s family R1.4m in damages Section 27 took the Education Dept to court on behalf of Komape’s family after the boy fell into a pit toilet and drowned in 2014. 18 December 2019 5:32 PM
Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university 'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear. 18 December 2019 4:32 PM
View all Local
Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years' Consumer champion Clark Gardner on implications of judgment against credit providers for overcharging on legal fees and interest. 18 December 2019 6:18 PM
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges... 18 December 2019 6:04 PM
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders. 18 December 2019 4:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story. 18 December 2019 7:56 PM
MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change? 18 December 2019 7:49 PM
The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm The South African retail sector is having to keep head above water in the eye of the current economic storm. 18 December 2019 7:40 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual
It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.

Are you a small, medium or large? If the answer is “depends” you are not alone. Clothing sizes are not universal. Not only are there major differences around the world there are differences from one brand to the next.

Why would the sizes differ so much? There are three M’s that should answer it. Measurements, Marketing and Money.

Measurements

Originally we created our own clothes then we went to tailors who could create garments that would fit better and possibly be cheaper than we could produce them.

War changed that. Unfortunately, conflict does drive innovation. In this case, armies needed to identify each other on the battlefield and one way to do that was to wear the same outfit. Not only would it help avoid you attacking an ally, but you could also have your army all wear the best outfit to protect them.

The uniform became the standard but soldiers did not have much in the way of fit. The US Civil War is one of the first conflicts when uniforms were both mass-produced and supplied in a range of sizes to better fit the soldiers. The measurements and sizing systems developed separately as armies around the world expanded the uniforms and fit for their troops.

The clothing industry was developing too and after World War 1 clothes were cheap enough to be sold in volume according to size, not that the sizes were very good.

That is a century ago now, so you might be surprised that it is still not resolved. A major reason is that the world has never found a single system that everyone agrees on. There is ongoing work to create one, but unless manufacturers, consumers and regulators all agree it is unlikely to happen.

Not only is sizing more complicated when it comes to defining the sizes, but they are also complicated when creating the garment in the first place. With so many fabric types and stitching options, you can get a broad range of fits for the same item.

Consider a pair of jeans, you typically choose your size using the waist and the length of the leg, but you now also need to consider the kind of leg, how tightly the pants fit, how high the waist is and how you fasten them.

This is compounded when you consider you need sizes for men, women, children and infants. You need different sizes for shoes, jackets and coats. We wear a lot of different outfits and most have their own sizing scale.

Marketing

Assuming you find the outfit you liked and you like the fit, you may still abandon it if the size differed from what you thought you actual size was. One of the reasons a clothing size was created was to spare women having to reveal their actual measurements. Over time as women in some markets have grown larger, retailers have changed the dress size to keep the number the same. These are called vanity sizes and while it works for keeping a size 12, it means you need to add new sizes for those that are smaller, with a size zero being required and sometimes size double zero being used.

One retailer opted to get rid of the number based sizes altogether and uses names instead, so you might be an Amanda when shopping at Grrrl

When you combine the actual size charts used in different regions with the vanity sizes chosen by certain brands things get complicated and even more so when retailers are supplying stores all around the world. It is not just about having a range of sizes it is also having the right volume of units in the respective sizes which differs depending on the region they are being sold.

Money

Retailers don’t want to make buying clothing difficult, but they also don’t want to be the one to have to change everything which could prove costly. This is even more relevant to fast fashion which is not intended to be a perfect-fit wear-forever garment, but rather something you wear for a few months and then replace it with something else.

This is where the problems compound to make clothing retail unsustainable. There are simply too many garments made that never get sold. Those that do get sold are often returned because the size or fit was wrong.

The mountain of waste clothes could be sold in other markets, but fast fashion has reached most markets now so the only places left are too poor to buy it and often not even able to process it for recycling.

It may surprise you that a lot is burnt to generate electricity, but the cost to the planet for the cotton grown or the plastic used to make the garments only to burnt it is not the best plan.

Can it be disrupted?

There are three ways this can be made less of an issue.

  • Unify sizing and allow consumers to more safely share their size information with retailers.

  • End the fast fashion trend and revert to smaller wardrobes of clothing that can be worn for longer

  • Move to make the garments on demand

The ability to create entire garments on one machine and with minimum human input has been developing since 2000, Japan’s Shima Seiki demonstrates what it can do.

True Fit, Sizer, MeasureTalk, MySizeId and MTailor of just some of the apps that allow you to take your measurements and let you know what your best fit size would be at various retailers. As more of them offer online sales, picking the right size saves both you and the retailer the trouble of having to resend and item and deal with returns.

They can only offer basic comparisons for now, but as they grow the number of people using the apps and which brands and clothes they buy, new insights about general sizes in population will emerge which hopefully makes creating the unified size system a little easier to formulate and get adopted. Europe’s EN 13402 might not have a cool name but it may be the one you finally bring some order to the sizes.

Of course, if we become more selective and are willing to pay more to get a higher quality garment that will fit better and last longer we might not need to be worried about trying on clothes so often not would we perpetuate the low pay work environments that low-cost clothing creates.

Finally, we might be able to return to the beginning when clothes were tailored. Selecting items that are created on-demand and using your specific fit and size profile might be the best option. We would use less material, have less waste, not need to run sweatshops and get just the look we wanted.

This might seem a long way off given the current environment, but the Levi-Strauss CEO believes that they will be able to solve the manufacturing hurdles and do away with sizes in a decade.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to find the size that fits you


18 December 2019 7:15 PM
by
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

Energy Vault Tower

Mechanical batteries could save Eskom

11 December 2019 7:15 PM

Did you know we can store energy in dams, blocks, trains and flywheels?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infectious diseases medical illness germs 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal

4 December 2019 7:15 PM

Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man watching a live streaming on his phone rf123 rf123technology

Could the web get any worse?

27 November 2019 7:58 PM

While things look bad, it also suggests things can only get better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kylie-jennerjpg

Kylie Jenner - the 22-year-old billionaire

20 November 2019 7:15 PM

Using what you have to build a modern billion-dollar business

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok logo

TikTok - the best free interactive social video creator

13 November 2019 7:15 PM

Just because it is free does not mean there is no cost though

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Future technology predictions (Close up of woman eye in process of scanning)

The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner

6 November 2019 7:15 PM

The movie is set in November 2019 and was released in 1982, what will the world look like in another 37 years?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team Trees fundraising YouTube

Fundraising in the 21st Century

30 October 2019 7:47 PM

Philanthropy was coined 400 years ago and for much of it, help came from the few that had the most to assist those that didn’t.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-unusual-square-logo-mediumjpg

Business Unusual - Recap 2019

23 October 2019 7:15 PM

There have been over 150 episodes of Business Unusual. Many cover subjects that are still developing stories, here are some updates on those past episodes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191014-nobel-economics-edjpg

A potential solution to poverty

16 October 2019 7:15 PM

Here are four related stories that may offer an insight to better address poverty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors Diagnosis X-ray

The one time searching the internet for your medical diagnosis is a good idea

9 October 2019 7:15 PM

The internet could be the best doctor to determine what is wrong with you and a TV show explains why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year

Lifestyle

Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer

Local

Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

Local

[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom

Politics

Eskom says fire at Majuba station has been extinguished

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Trump gave us 'no choice' but to impeach: top Democrat

18 December 2019 7:45 PM

Hawks take over Eskom sabotage case

18 December 2019 7:36 PM

Myeni argues Outa tweet about her SAA tenure was false, misleading

18 December 2019 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA