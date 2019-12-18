SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg

The SPCA in Bloemfontein has laid criminal charges against a teenager who broke his puppy's leg over the weekend.

The pup, named Rover, was rescued from a home in the Bayswater area on Sunday night.

Rover was found screaming and in excruciating pain, according to local SPCA inspector Duan Matthee.

Rover's leg has since been amputated and he will be receiving physiotherapy treatment to relearn how to walk.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength.

Matthee says the teenager did not apologise or show any remorse when SPCA officials arrived on the scene.

The young man is now facing animal cruelty charges in terms of the Animal Protection Act.

I saw the dog in a pull of blood and fractured bone that's sticking out. The dog was screaming from pain. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

It was a very horrific scene. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

The behaviour the teenager gave wasn't normal. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

The way he was behaving wasn't normal. He was aggressive and up and down. We were shocked to find out he was only 17 years old. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

There was no remorse for what he did. Duan Matthee, SPCA inspector

There has been a public outcry since the incident. Locals have raised money for Rover's medical treatment and have made several offers to adopt the pup.

Read the original Facebook post by Bloemfontein SPCA here. (It contains a graphic image, not for sensitive viewers).

