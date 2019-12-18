Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years'
Friday's damning collection costs ruling by the Cape High Court is a welcome relief for debtors hamstrung by garnishee orders, which are deducted from salaries by employers.
The case against credit providers overcharging on legal fees and interest in contravention of the National Credit Act (NCA) was brought by Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic and Summit Financial Partners.
RELATED: Impact of new debt-relief bill will be 'severe'
They were acting on behalf of loan providers' clients who ended up owing several times the sum they borrowed after falling into default.
Summit Financial Partners CEO Clark Gardner says the ruling basically means that all clients who had a debt judgment against them are owed a refund.
They will be due a refund of some sort either because they were charged legal fees which were not taxed or there was exaggerated interest and fees charged that exceeded two times capital being collected.Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners
He says what the act has tried to achieve all along, is ensure fairness in the credit provision industry.
And what debt collectors and lenders were doing, was to charge fees and interest as they deemed fit, post-judgment.
In other words you defaulted on a debt, you got a debt judgment by court and the court ordered your employer to make a deduction from your salary in order to repay that debt.Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners
Unfortunately they re-payed that debt times four, times five, six, sometimes times 12. What this judgement has said is 'no, we need an equilibrium, it's only times two'.Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners
Gardner says according to his company's last sample, the average refund is about R5,000, which will translate into billions considering the number of debt repayments underway in the country.
This is also indicative of an industry that's been stealing - this is not a new law. We've been saying it for ten years. It really has been a great judgment from that perspective.Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners
For more detail, take a listen:
More from Lifestyle
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg
A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges.Read More
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries
Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.Read More
Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university
'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear.Read More
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby
Philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr says aside from being fun to collect, stamps are a way of moving money around unnoticed.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year
Two mice were caught on camera fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
More from Business
FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing
In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story.Read More
MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector
What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change?Read More
The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm
The South African retail sector is having to keep head above water in the eye of the current economic storm.Read More
How to find the size that fits you
It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.Read More
Progressive prosperity in South Africa: How to climb out of a ditch
Dr Miriam Altman shares advice on how to get back on the road to sustainability.Read More
Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?
Fitch ratings agency is hinting at another downgrade for South Africa.Read More
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries
Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.Read More
Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More