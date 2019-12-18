Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years'

Friday's damning collection costs ruling by the Cape High Court is a welcome relief for debtors hamstrung by garnishee orders, which are deducted from salaries by employers.

The case against credit providers overcharging on legal fees and interest in contravention of the National Credit Act (NCA) was brought by Stellenbosch University’s Law Clinic and Summit Financial Partners.

They were acting on behalf of loan providers' clients who ended up owing several times the sum they borrowed after falling into default.

Summit Financial Partners CEO Clark Gardner says the ruling basically means that all clients who had a debt judgment against them are owed a refund.

They will be due a refund of some sort either because they were charged legal fees which were not taxed or there was exaggerated interest and fees charged that exceeded two times capital being collected. Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners

He says what the act has tried to achieve all along, is ensure fairness in the credit provision industry.

And what debt collectors and lenders were doing, was to charge fees and interest as they deemed fit, post-judgment.

In other words you defaulted on a debt, you got a debt judgment by court and the court ordered your employer to make a deduction from your salary in order to repay that debt. Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners

Unfortunately they re-payed that debt times four, times five, six, sometimes times 12. What this judgement has said is 'no, we need an equilibrium, it's only times two'. Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners

Gardner says according to his company's last sample, the average refund is about R5,000, which will translate into billions considering the number of debt repayments underway in the country.

This is also indicative of an industry that's been stealing - this is not a new law. We've been saying it for ten years. It really has been a great judgment from that perspective. Clark Gardner, CEO - Summit Financial Partners

