Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
Tourism downturn: the silver lining
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrea Britt - Co-founder at Secret Getaways
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Overberg Wildfires Continues to Burn
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andries Falken - Executive Mayor for the Overberg Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
New approach Needed to Avoid Initiate Deaths
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mbuyiselo Botha - Commissioner with The Commission for Gender Equality and Columnist for the Sowetan Newspaper
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Today at 08:43
Why you triflin?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Celebrity Chef
Abigail Donnelly - Food Director for Woolworth's TASTE
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn. 18 December 2019 8:28 PM
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem' EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation. 18 December 2019 2:22 PM
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass. 18 December 2019 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges... 18 December 2019 6:04 PM
Appeal court awards Michael Komape’s family R1.4m in damages Section 27 took the Education Dept to court on behalf of Komape’s family after the boy fell into a pit toilet and drowned in 2014. 18 December 2019 5:32 PM
Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university 'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear. 18 December 2019 4:32 PM
View all Local
Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years' Consumer champion Clark Gardner on implications of judgment against credit providers for overcharging on legal fees and interest. 18 December 2019 6:18 PM
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges... 18 December 2019 6:04 PM
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders. 18 December 2019 4:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story. 18 December 2019 7:56 PM
MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change? 18 December 2019 7:49 PM
The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm The South African retail sector is having to keep head above water in the eye of the current economic storm. 18 December 2019 7:40 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?

18 December 2019 6:53 PM
by
Tags:
Fitch
Fitch Ratings
George Glynos
ETM Analytics
Fitch ratings agency is hinting at another downgrade for South Africa.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning

Fitch ratings maintains a negative outlook for SA.

George Glynos, chief economist at ETM Analytics, tells The Money Show that the National Treasury will have to take tough decisions.

There are several difficulties at a political level and South Africans have basically witnessed the steady erosion of their country's fiscal sovereignty.

I think the overriding focus now turns to the budget in February, to see if we can pick up some signs of fiscal reform.

George Glynos - ETM Analytics
Picture: Supplied.

The fiscal situation in South Africa is so poor, any illusion of choice has evaporated completely.

George Glynos - ETM Analytics

Listen to the soundclip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?


18 December 2019 6:53 PM
by
Tags:
Fitch
Fitch Ratings
George Glynos
ETM Analytics

More from Business

wendyknowlerpng

FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing

18 December 2019 7:56 PM

In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mtn-africajpg

MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector

18 December 2019 7:49 PM

What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advertising and retail

The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm

18 December 2019 7:40 PM

The South African retail sector is having to keep head above water in the eye of the current economic storm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fashion-designer-clothing-style-silhouette-free-pexels-imagejpeg

How to find the size that fits you

18 December 2019 7:15 PM

It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wealth-growingjpg

Progressive prosperity in South Africa: How to climb out of a ditch

18 December 2019 7:03 PM

Dr Miriam Altman shares advice on how to get back on the road to sustainability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years'

18 December 2019 6:18 PM

Consumer champion Clark Gardner on implications of judgment against credit providers for overcharging on legal fees and interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zando-logo-facebookjpg

We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

18 December 2019 4:55 PM

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171125busi-mavuso2gif

Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices

18 December 2019 4:32 PM

Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-puppy-christmas-bulldogjpg

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:15 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ice cream cone melting hot warm weather scoop summer ice-cream

Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

18 December 2019 11:05 AM

These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year

Lifestyle

Boys in Bishops sex scandal must also be held accountable, says Viotti's lawyer

Local

Blue Rock claims staff were actively involved in search for drowning victim

Local

[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom

Politics

Eskom says fire at Majuba station has been extinguished

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Lotto Results: Wednesday, 18 December 2019

19 December 2019 5:48 AM

Trump on trial: Jurors set rules, outcome not in doubt

19 December 2019 5:35 AM

SA still hobbled by abusive legacy of domestic work

19 December 2019 5:12 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA