Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?

Fitch ratings maintains a negative outlook for SA.

George Glynos, chief economist at ETM Analytics, tells The Money Show that the National Treasury will have to take tough decisions.

There are several difficulties at a political level and South Africans have basically witnessed the steady erosion of their country's fiscal sovereignty.

I think the overriding focus now turns to the budget in February, to see if we can pick up some signs of fiscal reform. George Glynos - ETM Analytics

The fiscal situation in South Africa is so poor, any illusion of choice has evaporated completely. George Glynos - ETM Analytics

