Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?
Fitch ratings maintains a negative outlook for SA.
George Glynos, chief economist at ETM Analytics, tells The Money Show that the National Treasury will have to take tough decisions.
There are several difficulties at a political level and South Africans have basically witnessed the steady erosion of their country's fiscal sovereignty.
I think the overriding focus now turns to the budget in February, to see if we can pick up some signs of fiscal reform.George Glynos - ETM Analytics
The fiscal situation in South Africa is so poor, any illusion of choice has evaporated completely.George Glynos - ETM Analytics
Listen to the soundclip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?
