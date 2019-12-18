[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom
Eskom has confirmed that a fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused the coal silo to burn.
December 18, 2019
The following media is apparently from Majuba Power Station. I am told the coal conveyor belt is on fire & caused the coal silo to burn. "This will be a serious predicament when it comes to coal conveying to the power station," says the source. pic.twitter.com/TfJZbdD8MT— Sabelo Skiti (@Subz_84) December 18, 2019
December 18, 2019
More from Politics
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'
Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says the refugee accommodation is DHA function, but it is not stepping up.Read More
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.Read More
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga
Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Cabinet wants new Eskom CEO to start work immediately
Cabinet has asked that new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter start work earlier than the originally planned January start date.Read More
'Dialogue' input to decide if Mashaba, Maimane contest 2021 municipal elections
Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane could go ahead with a new political party next year, depending on the feedback they receive.Read More
'Not prepared to abide by banana republic-type monkey justice' - DA's Moriarty
DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty says it will abide by a duly constituted Tshwane council meeting decision regarding the mayor.Read More