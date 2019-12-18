[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom

Eskom has confirmed that a fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon and caused the coal silo to burn.

The following media is apparently from Majuba Power Station. I am told the coal conveyor belt is on fire & caused the coal silo to burn. "This will be a serious predicament when it comes to coal conveying to the power station," says the source. pic.twitter.com/TfJZbdD8MT