Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor

19 December 2019 8:39 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Overberg
Overberg District Municipality
Overberg fire
The fire in the Overberg area has been contained with no lives lost and limited property says mayor, Andries Franken.

The fire that has been raging in the vicinity of Greyton in the Overberg area of the Western Cape since last Wednesday, was started by two children in an act of "malicious ignition".

Overberg Municipality executive mayor, Andries Franken talks to Refilwe Moloto and says the situation in the area ravaged by the recent fires is starting to improve.

We are still faced with challenges of high winds and very high temperatures, but things are looking up this morning. We are starting to contain it.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality

He says they have two fire lines and it is moving in the direction of Riviersonderend.

There have been no injuries to people. EMS teams were standing by

We had to evacuate quite a few people. We had EMS standing by and the SAPS teams were amazing in helping move people and saving houses.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality

He says while a few structures were lost, it was limited. A number of guest houses were lost in the Mcgregor area and four houses and two sheds closer to Overberg, as well as a number of hectares of Winelands in the Greyton area.

The people are being looked after.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality

He says all teams have worked well on the ground from the Fire Protective Association (FDA) made up of farmers and landowners, the Overberg District Municipality teams, Working on Fire and Cape Nature. The provincial government has also contributed fire fighting resources.

At any given time we have 100 to 120 people working on the ground.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality

Franken says there have been incidents where children set fires because they want to see the helicopter 'air show' and so they have made a concerted effort to visit schools and educate pupils about the dangers of fire.

But this was definitely two children playing with fire and malicious ignitions.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality

He calls on the public to come forward with any further information and the number to phone is 083 411 3378.

This will be treated very sensitively and confidentially.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality
FILE: A view of the fire that threatened homes and residents in the Overberg area, Western Cape. Picture: @goFPA/Facebook.com

He explains that due to the perpetrators' age the fire starting may only be termed malicious ignition and not arson.

Drone technology is being used to monitor flare-ups, he says, which is more economical method.

On the Greyton side, we have a footprint or burn scar of 16, 500 hectares.

Andries Franken, Executive mayor - Overberg District Municipality

He says a conservative estimate cost so far for the fire fighting is R50 million.

Listen to the interview below:

Overberg firefighters are battling a fire that has threatened farms and fynbos near Botrivier. Picture: @goFPA/Facebook.com.
Overberg firefighters are battling a fire that has threatened farms and fynbos near Botrivier. Picture: @goFPA/Facebook.com.

