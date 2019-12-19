Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture'
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed 21 boys have died in the Eastern Cape during the summer traditional initiation season.
The province’s premier led a delegation of government officials and traditional leaders on a visit to initiation schools in the area.
Minister Mkhize said most of the boys had died from dehydration.
Refilwe Moloto talks to Mbuyiselo Botha, a Commissioner for the Commission for Gender Equality and a Columnist for the Sowetan Newspaper, about available alternatives to prevent future deaths.
It's scandalous. 25 years into our democracy. It's scandalous, it's sad...I ask myself does it mean black lives don't matter?Mbuyiselo Botha, Commissioner for the Commission for Gender Equality and Sowetan Newspaper columnist
In any other democracy in the world, this would be declared an emergency, because indeed it is an emergency. I am flabbergasted. It is like a routine like normal every year.Mbuyiselo Botha, Commissioner for the Commission for Gender Equality and Sowetan Newspaper columnist
He asks why the deaths only happen in the Eastern Cape, and not in other areas such as Limpopo or Mpumalanga.
The traditional leaders would probably know who the culprits are.Mbuyiselo Botha, Commissioner for the Commission for Gender Equality and Sowetan Newspaper columnist
But he says the problem is there are no consequences for those involved.
There is a stigma around changes with accusations of this opening up the culture to European Westerners, he says.
They will be looked at as people who want to sully the culture, so I have my sympathies with them in that there are these repercussions where they will be ostracised and stigmatised.Mbuyiselo Botha, Commissioner for the Commission for Gender Equality and Sowetan Newspaper columnist
Listen to the interview below:
