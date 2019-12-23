A look back at the icons we lost in 2019
Here's a look back at some of the legends who left the world a poorer place in 2019.
- Broadcasting great Xolani Gwala lost his battle to cancer in early November.
- Springbok legend Chester Williams died from a suspected heart attack in September.
- Renowned designer and businesswoman Carrol Boyes died in August.
- Springboks rugby legend James Small died from a heart attack in July.
- South African author and filmmaker John W Fredericks died in July.
- Former anti-apartheid activist Professor Ben Turok died in December.
- Zimbabwean-born jazz legend Oliver Mtukudzi died at the age of 66 back in January.
- American critic, poet and author Toni Morrison at the age of 88 in August.
