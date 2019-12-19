The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) submitted their final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The commission started its work in January looking into allegations of impropriety at the PIC.

Business Day journalist Warren Thompson says he expects the report to be released by January.

But what can one expect from the report and when will decisions around the findings be taken?

It's not certain whether the forensic investigation is complete yet. One would expect at least a couple of weeks before the president makes it public. Warren Thompson - - Business Day journalist

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Listen to the sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : PIC Commission sends its report to President Ramaphosa - what now ?