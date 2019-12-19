CapeTalk tucks into more than a trifling trifle with celeb chef Pete Goffe-Wood
The delectable boozy English dessert, trifle is synonymous with Christmas and the Festive Season.
Celebrity Chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Woolworth's TASTE food director Abigail Donnelly join Refilwe Moloto on studio and share the history of the famous dessert and bring a delicious version for tasting.
Take a listen to the conversation below:
More from Lifestyle
Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years'
Consumer champion Clark Gardner on implications of judgment against credit providers for overcharging on legal fees and interest.Read More
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg
A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges.Read More
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries
Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.Read More
Finuala Dowling on her latest novel exploring the fault lines of a university
'Okay, Okay, Okay' may be set on a fictitious campus, but the parallels with recent tumultuous events at UCT are clear.Read More
Clinic for transgender women opens in Bellville
The clinic aims to counter discrimination at healthcare facilities and the lack of clinical competence to address trans issues.Read More
Why stamp collecting remains a popular, and profitable, hobby
Philatelist Dr Jannie Hofmeyr says aside from being fun to collect, stamps are a way of moving money around unnoticed.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019.Read More
Two mice squabble on London underground shortlisted for Wildlife Photo of Year
Two mice were caught on camera fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in September 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as spring sprung this past year.Read More