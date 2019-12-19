'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'

Traffic authorities across the country are expected to issue more court orders for outstanding fines when the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act comes into effect.

The controversial Aarto Act was signed into law this year and will be in full effect in June 2020.

According to Fines4U, motorists will face significant repercussions if fines are ignored when Aarto laws are activated.

The company's Willem Le Roux says traffic authorities want to clamp down unpaid fines going forward.

Traffic authorities are going to start to issue court orders for those fines. Willem Le Roux, Head of New Business Development - Fines4U

If you ignore the court order, a warrant of arrest is issued. Willem Le Roux, Head of New Business Development - Fines4U

In the City of Cape Town, traffic fines are currently issued in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The City has told CapeTalk that local and provincial government officials will legally oppose the implementation of the Aarto Act in the Wester Cape.

Le Roux explains that Fines4U offers a subscription service and handles all fines on behalf of its clients.

