Fighting Cape Town's litter problem is a shared responsibility, says City

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 17:05
2019: a new start for the NPA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener
Today at 17:20
Greyton fires latest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Planet of the Grapes: 2019 in review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 20:10
SHOULD YOU INCENTIVIZE KIDS TO DO WELL?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anthony Spanjaard - Results Coach at Future Proof SA
Today at 21:45
BEST OF TONIGHT: GAYLE, THE DOCUMENTARY
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:22
I feel quite strongly about this...
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rich Mnisi - Designer
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Tomorrow at 08:43
Krismis Kocktails
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caitlin Hill - Niche Brands Ambassador for Rémy Cointreau South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in November 2019 (a fascinating lookback) These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk as year started drawing to a close in 2019. 18 December 2019 11:05 AM
'Inspirational Blitzboks have taken game to a different level' - Bryan Habana The HSBC ambassador and former Springbok talks rugby and developing grassroots talent. 15 December 2019 11:38 AM
'Cricket SA board has a lot to answer for' Daily Maverick's Craig Ray discusses the 'state of capture' in SA cricket, saying there are still massive problems ahead for CSA. 12 December 2019 4:58 PM
View all Sport
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation. 19 December 2019 2:35 PM
2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means. 19 December 2019 1:33 PM
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn. 18 December 2019 8:28 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko Sanef has requested a meeting with the leadership at eNCA's newsroom following allegations of censorship and misconduct. 19 December 2019 2:08 PM
'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act' Traffic officials will clamp down on unpaid fines when the controversial Aarto laws come into effect in June 2020, says Fines4U. 19 December 2019 12:47 PM
Changing initiation practices seen as 'people who want to sully the culture' Gender Equality Commissioner and Sowetan columnist Mbuyiselo Botha talks about alternatives to prevent initiation deaths. 19 December 2019 10:11 AM
View all Local
CapeTalk tucks into more than a trifling trifle with celeb chef Pete Goffe-Wood Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood and Woolworth's TASTE food director Abigail Donnelly brings the ultimate trifle into the studio. 19 December 2019 10:30 AM
Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years' Consumer champion Clark Gardner on implications of judgment against credit providers for overcharging on legal fees and interest. 18 December 2019 6:18 PM
SPCA lays charges of animal cruelty after bodybuilder breaks puppy’s leg A 17-year-old bodybuilder told SPCA officials that he had broken the dog's leg to test his strength. He now faces criminal charges... 18 December 2019 6:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means. 19 December 2019 1:33 PM
FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story. 18 December 2019 7:56 PM
MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change? 18 December 2019 7:49 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Fighting Cape Town's litter problem is a shared responsibility, says City

19 December 2019 1:18 PM
by
Tags:
litter
Cape Town litter
The City of Cape Town responds to a complaint about the rubbish found in Wynberg Park's waterways.

The City of Cape Town says keeping parks and beaches clean is the joint responsibility of residents and the municipality.

The City's mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says litter on beaches and parks is an ongoing problem.

A CapeTalk listener wrote in to complain about the amount of rubbish found in Wynberg Park's waterways.

RELATED: The health of our city is seen in its waterways, says scientist

According to Badroodien, there are 40 designated bins in Wynberg Park and at least 11 workers are responsible for the daily upkeep of the area.

We need to be more responsible.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

People are lazy to walk from the picnic spot to the nearest bin.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen to the discussion with Melanie Rice:


19 December 2019 1:18 PM
by
Tags:
litter
Cape Town litter

Trending

Fire set by kids cost R50 million to fight, says Overberg Municipality mayor

Local

2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud

Politics Business

'More court orders on the cards for outstanding traffic fines under Aarto Act'

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt meeting with mobile operators to find ways to lower data costs

19 December 2019 4:30 PM

Calls for Motshekga to take personal responsibility for Michael Komape's death

19 December 2019 3:31 PM

ANC argues DA's challenge of Mokgalapa removal in Tshwane not a legal matter

19 December 2019 3:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA