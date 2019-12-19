Fighting Cape Town's litter problem is a shared responsibility, says City

The City of Cape Town says keeping parks and beaches clean is the joint responsibility of residents and the municipality.

The City's mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says litter on beaches and parks is an ongoing problem.

A CapeTalk listener wrote in to complain about the amount of rubbish found in Wynberg Park's waterways.

According to Badroodien, there are 40 designated bins in Wynberg Park and at least 11 workers are responsible for the daily upkeep of the area.

We need to be more responsible. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

People are lazy to walk from the picnic spot to the nearest bin. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

