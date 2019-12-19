Sanef vows to get to the bottom of eNCA allegations by journo Samkele Maseko
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) says it's deeply concerned by allegations of editorial interference in the newsroom at eNCA.
The organisation says it wants to meet with staff from the media house before Christmas.
Allegations of censorship and unethical editorial behaviour at the 24-hour news channel have emerged following the resignation former eNCA political journalist Samkele Maseko.
He was apparently thrown out of the eNCA building on Tuesday after resigning on the same day.
Maseko took to Twitter to lift the lid about the toxic leadership of Kanthan Pillay, eNCA’s head of news.
Pillay had posted a tweet seemingly directed at Maseko following his departure, which read "Rats swimming towards a sinking ship."
It's understood that he was referring to Maseko's speculated move to the cash-strapped SABC in the new year.
The tweet has since been removed and Pillay's account deleted.
In response, Maseko revealed how Pillay has apparently eNCA to "settle political scores."
Do want me to speak about how you threw me out of the @eNCA building like a dog who had stolen something....... How you came to my desk and said I should pack my shit and follow you to HR. You are heartless and unethical. Denying some a chance to serve a notice period https://t.co/qnKkpnGoX4— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) December 18, 2019
Want to speak about how you canned an SAA story saying a journalist is an imbongi of the workers, wanting Journalists to find faults with workers at all costs whilst protecting bosses. https://t.co/qnKkpnGoX4— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) December 18, 2019
Do you want me to speak about how you instructed that @MYANC MP Bongani Bhongo be sensored by removing all the allegations he made at Minister Pravin Gordhan? What happened to a simple journalism principle of two sides to a story? Getting both parties to answer for themselves https://t.co/qnKkpnGoX4— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) December 18, 2019
Do you want me to speak about how you instructed that @MYANC MP Bongani Bhongo be sensored by removing all the allegations he made at Minister Pravin Gordhan? What happened to a simple journalism principle of two sides to a story? Getting both parties to answer for themselves https://t.co/qnKkpnGoX4— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) December 18, 2019
Many other journalists, politicians and media practitioners have spoken out about their own encounters with Pillay following Maseko's revelations.
Sanef's executive head Kate Skinner says a meeting has been requested with eNCA before the end of the year.
According to Skinner, Maseko has agreed to share his experiences at Sanef's independent inquiry into media credibility and ethics.
The allegations of censorship against a senior editorial executive at eNCA go against the principles that SANEF holds dear. SANEF, therefore, calls on eNCA to immediately get to the bottom of these allegations against Pillay. https://t.co/OtMTmHgh88 @samkelemaseko @eNCA— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) December 19, 2019
We've asked them for a meeting and they've acknowledged receipt of the letter. WeKate Skinner, Executive director - South African National Editors' Forum
The allegations are serious and we need to get to the bottom of them as soon as possible.Kate Skinner, Executive director - South African National Editors' Forum
Listen to Sanef's response to the allegations:
