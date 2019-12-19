2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi talks to Clement Manyathela about the arrest of former Eskom managers who were based at Kusile Power Station on fraud charges totalling R745 million.

Mulaidzi says it is part of a two-year investigation.

It involves a contract that was signed using dubious means. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

Other Eskom employees and directors of companies colluded in the fraudulent activity, he says.

