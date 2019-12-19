Streaming issues? Report here
2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud

19 December 2019 1:33 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Fraud
Kusile Power Plant
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says it involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi talks to Clement Manyathela about the arrest of former Eskom managers who were based at Kusile Power Station on fraud charges totalling R745 million.

Mulaidzi says it is part of a two-year investigation.

It involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

Other Eskom employees and directors of companies colluded in the fraudulent activity, he says.

Listen to the interview below:

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
