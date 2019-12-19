2 former Eskom senior managers at Kusile arrested for R745 million fraud
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi talks to Clement Manyathela about the arrest of former Eskom managers who were based at Kusile Power Station on fraud charges totalling R745 million.
Mulaidzi says it is part of a two-year investigation.
It involves a contract that was signed using dubious means.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Other Eskom employees and directors of companies colluded in the fraudulent activity, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
#sapsHQ Breaking News: Former ESKOM Senior managers arrested for R745 million Kusile power station alleged fraud and corruption. Media Enquiries: Brigadier Mulaudzi. #FightingCorruption ME pic.twitter.com/pZK2GaAhb1— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 19, 2019
More from Politics
Cabinet ditches land reform fund and other land panel recommendations
Cabinet has rejected a recommendation to form a land reform fund to assist with the expropriation of land without expropriation.Read More
[VIDEO] Fire at Majuba Power Station extinguished, reports Eskom
A fire started at the Majuba Power Station incline conveyor belt system at 3pm Wednesday afternoon causing a coal silo to burn.Read More
EC initiation deaths rise to 22: 'Parents and criminals part of problem'
EC House of Traditional Leaders chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkanyana says criminals are capitalising on loopholes in current legislation.Read More
Trump on the verge of impeachment, says BBC reporter
The House of Representatives in the United States will hold an impeachment vote on Wednesday, which is expected by many to pass.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More
'Locals won't tolerate City building emergency shelters for foreign nationals'
Cape Town MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith says the refugee accommodation is DHA function, but it is not stepping up.Read More
Early release of prisoners could be political move, says criminal reform expert
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe and jailed King Dalindyebo are among the prisoners granted a special remission of sentence.Read More
EFF will be more radical as it prepares for 2021 municipal elections - Mathekga
Dr Ralph Mathekga says the EFF has emerged from its elective conference ready to crank up the heat and escalate its radical agenda.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Cabinet wants new Eskom CEO to start work immediately
Cabinet has asked that new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter start work earlier than the originally planned January start date.Read More
More from Business
FNB life insurance gets praise for doing what all life insurers should be doing
In this edition, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a happy ending story.Read More
MTN awards reward good monitoring practice in the non-profit sector
What is the aim of the MTN awards for social change?Read More
The retail sector is trying to cope with the eye of an economic storm
The South African retail sector is having to keep head above water in the eye of the current economic storm.Read More
How to find the size that fits you
It should be a simple task, but clothing sizes can make a purchase complicated.Read More
Progressive prosperity in South Africa: How to climb out of a ditch
Dr Miriam Altman shares advice on how to get back on the road to sustainability.Read More
Fitch ratings is hinting at another downgrade - is there hope?
Fitch ratings agency is hinting at another downgrade for South Africa.Read More
Damning debt collection costs ruling: 'The industry has been stealing for years'
Consumer champion Clark Gardner on implications of judgment against credit providers for overcharging on legal fees and interest.Read More
We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries
Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.Read More
Busi Mavuso shoots from the hip on Eskom, politics - and tough choices
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso | CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in December 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk while we counted the days (nay, hours!) to the year-end break.Read More